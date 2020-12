PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Saturday, the streets of Panama City were lined with children awaiting to see the lights and decorations, and even get some candy goodies along the way.

Music and cheer were spread by the Rutherford High School Band, and there were even guest appearances from the Mayor of Panama City, as well as other Bay County commissioners.

Even the news 13 crew was out having some fun!

If you missed the parade, the station will air it again on Christmas morning.