Panama City Fire Officials stress danger of lighting your own fireworks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are two of the three holidays in Florida where it is legal to set off fireworks, but local firefighters warn that if not done properly, setting off your own fireworks can lead to serious injuries.

Lieutenant Howard Demro, with the Panama City Fire Department, said it is important to make that the fireworks you purchase are approved by the state of Florida and from an authorized seller.

“You also want to make sure that you are setting off your fireworks at the edge of your driveway, and not in dry grass,” Demro said.

He stressed that dry grass could be a spreading point for a potential fire. Demro also said it is important to light the fireworks with a long lighter to ensure you are a safe distance from the flames.

Demro explained that it’s important to keep careful watch of your pets and children when lighting fireworks, as he said that 36 percent of firework injuries occur in children ages 15 or younger.

“We want to make sure they [children] are standing back a safe distance where they can enjoy the fireworks, but they are not in anyway going to be harmed by the discharging of the firework or could potentially knock one over because they are playing,” he said.

Demro also stressed you should have a five-gallon bucket of water handy to place fireworks that are not discharging. This will ensure that the firework can diffuse itself, and prevent an accidental discharge.