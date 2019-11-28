Panama City Fire offers turkey frying tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Thanksgiving just one day away, the Panama City Fire Department wants to remind residents of what to do and not do while frying a turkey.

The department held a demonstration Wednesday. First, a not fully thawed turkey was submerged in too much grease, causing overflowing grease and smoke to come from the pot. Lt. Howard Demro says getting in a hurry and rushing could have consequences.

“That grease is at excess temperatures of 400 degrees, so if that gets on you, that’s going to burn your skin severely,” Demro said.

Dry grass could also cause a house fire if it’s ignited by grease or propane.

Demro recommends allowing 24-36 hours for the turkey to defrost, as well as putting the turkey in the frying pot full of water. When the water settles, you’ll know how much grease to add.

The location of the turkey fryer also matters.

“You never want to fry a turkey with grease inside any type of enclosure- your home, your garage, a shed, under a porch- you always want to do it out in an open space,” Demro said.

Demro also says kids and pets should stay inside when the turkey is being fried for safety reasons.