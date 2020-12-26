Panama City Fire Department responds to large residential fire Christmas night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Fire Department responded to a fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The fire occurred at a residence on Mallory Drive.

When crews arrived on scene they said that 90% of the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire spread to a nearby structure.

There were no injuries as there was no one home at the time of the fire. Officials said the home sustained major damage as the roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.