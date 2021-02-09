Panama City Fire Department hosts pinning ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may be seeing some new faces around the Panama City Fire Department, as their pinning ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to welcome six new firefighters and recognize four other promotions.

The ceremony allowed family members to play a part as ten fire department staff were pinned at Fire Station Number One.

Six new firefighters, eager to start work for the Panama City community, say they are excited about this new opportunity.

Other firefighters within the station have already moved up after Fire Chief David Collier was promoted late last year.

“I’m ready for it. I think it will be good. It’s a change, but again it’s neat to be in a role to facilitate new people taking on leadership roles and their new roles.” said New Battalion Chief, Jerome Fleeman.

“The training process was definitely grueling, tough on the body. On our first day, we did a workout and just about everybody threw up. Its constant drive. You don’t want your physical ability to determine if you can save that person in the next room or not. So it was a lot of pushing through.” said one new Firefighter, Damion Bryant.

Fire Chief David Collier says these new positions will help to fill some much-needed gaps within the stations across Panama City.