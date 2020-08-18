Panama City Fire Chief resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s fire chief has resigned after an investigation determined that he renewed 20 of his firefighters to act as EMTs even though only five of them had completed the required continuing education classes.

An investigation into his actions determined that Chief Alex Baird declined to update the EMT status of his firefighters even when the issue was brought to his attention.

He officially stepped down Monday. He had been on administrative leave since early July.

City officials said Tuesday that Assistant Chief Kent Taylor will continue as acting fire chief until a permanent replacement is found.

News 13 requested the documents about the investigation in July. The city cited an exemption in the public records law that allowed them to keep the documents sealed until the investigation was complete. The city released the documents Tuesday.

You can read them here.