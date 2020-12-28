Panama City family speaks out after losing everything in house fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– “This is all I have, what I got on my back,” said Rebecca Callahan.

Callahan spent the day picking up the pieces of what’s left of her home after it was taken out by a fire. Her 94-year-old husband, Walter, spent the day recovering in the hospital, the stress of the situation impacting his health.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Callahan as she broke down walking through what is left of her house attempting to salvage what’s left.

The Callahans have lived in that house for seven years, Rebecca said her husband Walter took extra care in remodeling the home, all that work gone in minutes after the blaze.

The fire started as an innocent debris fire, the couple thought it was fully out, but it had reignited, spreading to the couple’s shed and eventually their home.

Rebecca said it could’ve been worse, without the help of their trusty dog, Teddy Bear, who noticed the fire.

“Walter came back to me where I was in my room, and said something is wrong with him, he’s acting weird, so I went to get up and I looked across the hallway, there and the flames were just shooting out of the back,” she said.

Neighbors helped the family evacuate.

“We both jumped up and went to put our shoes on and by the time I got to the door there was a man standing there and he grabbed hold of me and jerked me out of the house, and got my puppy out at the same time,” Callahan said.

Now she and her husband are left to rebuild and without homeowner’s insurance, that task is a difficult one.

“It’s a feeling that you never want to have to go through knowing you’re going to lose everything you’ve worked for, and what your husband has worked for, it’s very hard,” she said.

To help the family you can do so here.