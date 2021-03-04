Panama City couple loses irreplaceable ring, finds a good Samaritan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple is breathing a sigh of relief after a disappointing weekend took a turn for the best.

“He was driving, and his hands just go up, and he was like, ‘my ring is not on my hand,’” explained resident Lacey Jackson, referring to her boyfriend, Mika Piatt.

On Friday night, Piatt lost a treasured ring made from his parents’ wedding rings while out on the town in Historic St. Andrews.

“His dad has passed away, his mom is still living,” explained Jackson. “So it’s very special to him.”

They turned to Facebook, asking the community to be on the lookout while keeping their fingers crossed that the ring would turn up.

“He was really upset for a while but he’s pretty positive,” Jackson said. “We both try to be really positive.”

After sharing the post, they had only a small glimmer of hope left that the ring would be found and returned. Luckily for them, however, a different Micah was at the right place at the right time.

“I just happened to look down and I found the ring,” said resident Micah Totten, who works for Operation Spay Bay; he was setting up a booth for Operation Dog Day on Saturday when he saw the ring on the ground. Instead of keeping it for himself, he turned it in.

“Somebody’s out there looking for that ring,” he said.

A coworker recognized the gold piece immediately from Jackson’s Facebook post.

“This lady messaged me and she said she found the ring, and he was like ‘what?! No way,” Jackson said.

“I was kind of shocked that we actually found the owner,” Totten said.

The ring was returned to Piatt this week; Jackson said Totten’s good deed has been a kind reminder of the good in the world.

“I think I was more excited about the story than I was even getting the ring back,” she said. “Because you just don’t see a lot of this left anymore.”

To Totten’s surprise, there was a cash reward being offered to whoever found and returned the ring. He said on Wednesday he hadn’t checked to see how much money he has been given, but he would do it again regardless of a reward.

“I would want everybody to do the right thing,” he said. “There’s always a backstory to something.”