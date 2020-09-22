Panama City Commission works to amend the ordinance restricting tattoo parlors

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Commission is considering amending an ordinance restricting the location of tattoo parlors on tourism corridors and their set distance from churches.

At a Monday afternoon workshop, local tattoo artists said their businesses could be an asset to the tourism in the city rather than an eyesore.

The city’s major concern is that the flashing lights and exterior of the buildings will ruin the aesthetic of the city.

Local artists assured the commission that their stores will look more like boutiques and have a classy exterior. 

Mayor Greg Brudnicki says the city has done their research and thinks after more discussion they will find a solution to make everyone happy.

“I think that today we put into perspective just as long as you meet the building codes and meet the sign codes and all that that we’re not going to restrict your business because of some old stigma,” said Brudnicki.

Ultimately, commissioners decided to amend the ordinance. Tattoo parlors will no longer have to be a certain distance away from churches and the city will also lower the distance between parlors to five hundred feet.

The first reading for this amended ordinance is set to take place at the October 13 commission meeting. If approved, the final reading of the ordinance will take place two weeks after that.

