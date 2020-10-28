Panama City Commission votes in favor of amending body altering establishment ordinance

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — After months of deliberation, The City of Panama City commission voted 4 to 1 in favor of amending the body altering establishment ordinance.

The new ordinance eliminates the distance requirements between tattoo parlors and churches, and lowers the required distance between other tattoo businesses from one thousand feet to five hundred feet. .

Local artists like Sierra Everly Latham said the times are changing and it’s time to erase the stigma.

Latham was a vocal presence in the fight to amend the body altering ordinance

“A big part of making this happen I knew was going to be getting rid of this ordinance because we were stuck with shops that for the most part have been here for a long time and there really wasn’t much room for growth,” Latham said.

Latham is opening her own tattoo shop in Downtown Panama City called “Thistle & Thorne.” She wants to show how art is evolving and amending this ordinance opens the door for different styles of art to make their way to Panama City.

“I just think that this is really huge and beautiful not only for the tattoo industry but it also shows growth in our community and our ability to accept people who might be deemed as other and I think that is really important,” Latham said.

City Commissioner Jenna Haligais said this is an opportunity for more economic development for the city and she is excited to be a part of erasing the stigma around the tattoo business.

“Given the change to be where they can be seen and they can be celebrated we will be able to change the stigma,” Haligas said.

The amended ordinance is officially in effect.