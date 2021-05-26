Panama City Commission swears in new and returning members

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday, The City of Panama City welcomed old and new members to their city commission.

An inauguration ceremony took place at city hall. Mayor Greg Brunicki and Commissioner Henna Halagis were sworn in once again. Then finally newcomer Josh Street was welcomed as the new commissioner for ward four.

Street is excited to be a part of the commission, and said he is itching forward to getting started on projects like infrastructure improvement.

Street said it will be a transition for him but he is looking forward to learning.

“I do believe that if you dedicate yourself with hardwork and you are willing to listen and take criticism you can always come out a better person and do a good job,” Street said.

At the inauguration, each member of the commission was surrounded by their loved ones. The commissioners say they are looking forward to working as a team.