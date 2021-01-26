Panama City Commission finalizes rezoning for the Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — New renovations are in the works for the Panama City Mall. Today, the city commission voted to rezone the property to multi-use.

This change allows property owners to move forward with their plan of adding residential space as well as retail.

The city said the mall is in major need of a face lift. This project will do that and more by adding a green space as well as fixing up the exterior of the building.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the updates will turn the mall into a place residents will want to enjoy.

“When they update the mall itself you have the ability to attract more people to come and shop there,” Brudnicki said. “Right now it’s kind of limited, kind of dated, it’s been there for a while. Something new, fresh and exciting always brings more people.”

As of now there is no timeline for when this project will begin.

The property is owned by Hendon Properties – click HERE to see their proposed site plans for the property.