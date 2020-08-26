Panama City commission approves settlement with St. Andrews Civic Club

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — Over the years, The City of Panama City and the St Andrews Civic Club have been involved in a dispute over the ownership of the Truesdell Memorial Hall in St Andrews.

After a series of lawsuits between the two sides. A settlement was officially reached this morning at the Panama City commission meeting.

The City of Panama City will pay the Civic Club 60 thousand dollars for their interest in the club house and will become the official owner of the property.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the Civic Club is cooperating with the city to turn over the keys and ensure the city has exclusive use of the club for the future.

“We’ll now have it and all of the taxpayers of the city and bay county can use the building, not just one particular club,” said Brudnicki. “And so I think it’s been a controversial thing for many many years, we got it resolved.”

Brudnicki says this is a prime spot and they will put the money into it to fix it up.

He says the space can be used for many events and will be available to all taxpayers in Bay County.