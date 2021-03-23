Panama City Commission approves Infill Housing Program to bring more affordable housing

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — If you live in Panama City and are looking for affordable housing, you’re in luck.

Tuesday, the city commission approved a new program called infill development to help both homeowners and developers.

So many people in our area are still recovering from Hurricane Michael and are in need of new homeownership opportunities. This infill housing development program will be a game changer.

Potential homeowners can qualify for 25 to 50 thousand dollars for assistance on a down payment.

The developers can qualify for up to an 80 thousand dollar interest free construction loan.

These homes can be built on private or publicly acquired properties and must be located in the Panama City neighborhoods of downtown, St. Andrews, Millville and Glenwood.

Community Development Director Michael Johnson said these homes will be high quality but at an affordable price.

“Homes that will be built in these areas will range from 150 thousand dollars to 210 thousand dollars,” Johnson said. “So it makes it more eligible for those homeowners that are trying to purchase their first home.”

Right now 70 percent of residents in the city are renters while 30 percent are homeowners. The city wants to change that.

Commissioner Jenna Haligas said the goal of this program is to create more housing and revitalize the area.

“The architectural guidelines really go into play because it feeds into the character of these historic areas in these target areas so there won’t be anything different,” Haligas said.

Click HERE for more information on the program.