Panama City Commission approves development order for waterfront apartments on Beach Drive

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City commission approved a development order to build a waterfront apartment complex on Beach Drive.

These apartments will be located on the same property as the old Buccaneer Hotel. Residents can enjoy the beautiful views and waterfront activities.

The project was originally proposed in August, but developers were asked to draw up new plans since it did not meet the city’s parking code.

City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said this project is important to revitalizing downtown, and she thinks many people will want to live in the apartments.

“They understand people want to live, work and play in an area,” Haligas said. “Especially with everything the community is putting into it between murals, arts, breweries, great restaurants and board and brush and just a lot of other great businesses downtown. I think people want to live close to that.”

The complex will have 120 units and will be four stories tall.

There is still no set timeline for when construction will begin for this project, but the commission is hoping to start it at the beginning of next year.