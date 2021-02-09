Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen returns after battling COVID-19

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today was the first day back at work for Panama City’s City Manager, Mark McQueen, after a long battle with COVID-19.

McQueen was diagnosed with the virus before Christmas, and was hospitalized on New Years day. He was in the hospital for two weeks.

He said the fight was brutal and he feels fortunate to recover.

McQueen is still not back to 100 percent and will be working half days until he’s stronger. He is still struggling with symptoms and is visibly weaker than he was before catching the virus.

He received a standing ovation at this morning commission meeting, and said he is just thankful for so many people.

“I hated to be gone but I needed to be gone because of the covid experience,” McQueen said. “It was a tough journey, but I am getting back. I am grateful to so many.”

McQueen said he wants to thank everyone who sent him thoughts, prayers and cards.

He especially wants to thank the city staff for stepping up and Ascension Sacred Heart for the amazing care.