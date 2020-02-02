Panama City Center for the Arts hosts Family Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a month of renovations, the Panama City Center for the Arts opened its doors Saturday for Family Day.

Dozens of people checked out the four new exhibits and an expanded children’s studio.

Two of the exhibits, “Identity” and “Explore Your Identity” allowed visitors to draw self-portraits to hang out the wall and share their stories. Paper cranes were also crafted for an upcoming exhibit in March.

“My Journey” is the first-ever art show for Rutherford High School principal Coy Pilson. He says the inspiration for his paintings came from experiences throughout his life, from his childhood in Virginia to Hurricane Michael.

“I’ve seen people moved emotionally by my work, and that really inspires me,” Pilson said. “I believe everybody is creative, so we all have a creative streak, we just don’t explore it. And I encourage everybody to explore their creative side.”

Pilson was approached by executive director Jayson Kretzer about doing the show. He says he started painting in high school but stopped. When his wife was in Air Force, he began painting again to keep his mind off of the two of them living apart.

“Through that, I’ve been sharing my art on social media, a few people have actually purchased some pieces from me,” Pilson said. “I was honored that they would display my art.”

Executive director Jayson Kretzer said Family Day is the culmination of long-term planning for the Center. He says letting the community be involved in the interactive exhibits is important.

“Part of building community is letting people be involved. I don’t want [you to just] walk in here and look at something on the wall, I want you to come in here and feel like you’re part of it,” Kretzer said.

The Center, located in downtown Panama City, is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

“Come in and just enjoy, don’t feel like you’re in a rush cause we want people to come in here feel welcome, stay awhile,” Kretzer said.