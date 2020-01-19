Panama City business helps girls prepare for ‘Night to Shine’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Night to Shine is only a couple weeks away and a downtown business opened its girls for a boutique shopping experience.

The event offer individuals 14 and up with special needs their own prom experience.

Girls attending were able to “say yes to the dress” by choosing from hundreds of dresses inside Vinny and Bay’s Coffee and Eatery.

Volunteers were on hand to help them pick the perfect dress, shoes, and accessories ahead of the big night February 7 at Hiland Park Baptist Church.

“There have been so many people from group homes, some have come from out of town to get their dresses and they’re all just so excited to be getting ready for Night to Shine,” Vinny and Bay’s founder Madeline Lovejoy said.

At the end of the night, each guest of honor will be crowned kings and queens.

“In everything we do, we want to point people to Jesus,” Lovejoy said. “We explain that they’re children of God and perfect just the way they are and that’s why they’re kings and queens. That’s my favorite part of the event.”

Vinny and Bay’s Coffee and Eatery is hosting another boutique on January 24 from 3 -6 p.m.

Night to Shine is also still looking for volunteers, and they’re hosting a volunteer training day on January 26.

The registration deadline for guests of honor and volunteers is February 3.

For more information on Night to Shine, visit their website.