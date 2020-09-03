Operation Spay Bay staff collects pet supplies to bring to shelters affected by Hurricane Laura

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — People in the panhandle know what it is like to recover from hurricane damage and they know it doesn’t happen without help.

So when the staff at operation spay bay saw the damage Hurricane Laura caused to Louisiana specifically animal shelters they decided to start a pet supplies drive for shelters in need.

Jessica Hendrix, the practice manager at Operation Spay Bay, said as they prepare to head to Louisiana, they are thinking back to when they were the ones in need.

“This is our second neuter commuter,” said Hendrix. “Our first one was actually destroyed during Hurricane Michael so it is pretty awesome that it will be able to help another shelter in need after a hurricane.”

After seeing the devastation the hurricane caused, the team wanted to do anything they could to help.

“We’ve got cat food, dog food, cat litter, and dog treats,” said Hendrix. “We’ve had a couple that brought in over two thousand pounds of dog food and cat food to us so there’s a lot.”

The staff leaves for West Monroe, Louisiana Friday morning. Head Tech, Ryan Davis, said they will be packing several vans filled with supplies and are happy to help in recovery.

“We are headed to West Monroe because no one has gone there to help with the damage,” said Davis. “I know one shelter does not have power still.”

Davis says they will also be on the lookout for homeless or injured animals and bring them back to their shelter in Panama City to bring them back to health.

They will be accepting donations through the end of the day Thursday. So if you are looking to donate you can bring those to their office on 15th Street in Panama City.