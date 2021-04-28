Operation Spay Bay offering mobile vet clinic in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local non-profit Operation Spay Bay is working to make vet care more accessible for all parts of the Florida Panhandle.

The group recently acquired a mobile vet clinic from Pet Smart charities, which will allow them to provide exams and vaccines for both cats and dogs.

Their first mobile pet clinic will be Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rich’s IGA in Wewahitchka.

The services vary from nail trim to rabies shots, and prices range from $14 to $30.

No appointment is needed, but dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier to be seen.

“Some of our patients are unable to get into Panama City and our facility and we are going to be going out into the rural areas so their pets are able to get vaccines and vet care that they might not ordinarily get,” said Maxine Cornette, a vet tech supervisor at Operation Spay Bay.

Cornette said even almost three years after Hurricane Michael the area has seen an increase in stray pets. The center recently reached a milestone providing 60,000 spays and neuters to the area in its seven years of operation.

Operation Spay Bay said they are working to plan more events throughout rural parts of the Panhandle on Saturdays. They have also recently launched an online pharmacy in which medication can be shipped to the homes of their patients. Pets must be examined once by Operation Spay Bay to qualify for online pharmacy services.

