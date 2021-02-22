Operation Spay Bay gets new mobile clinic to help reach rural areas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay is continuing to help pet owners around the Panhandle, and now with a new addition to their fleet, they are able to help people in outlying areas as well.

Their brand new mobile unit, it was funded by PetSmart Charities. They say this new vehicle will help them reach different pet owners from all over and help in their donation efforts this weekend.

The official unveiling of spay bay’s new mobile clinic will take place on Saturday at Salty Dog Day in St. Andrews. Operation Spay Bay will be doing mobile vaccinations out of this vehicle.

“Our mobile clinic will be out there at 7 in the morning, we are offering clinic from 7-8 for our seniors. That’s people 60 and older. From 8-11 we will offer a full-service clinic. On the side of the clinic, we will also be offering microchips and nail clipping. Microchips are $15 and that includes lifetime registration, and nail trims are $10.” said Head Vet Tech, Maxine Cornette.

The group is also taking donations for pet owners in need.

“Everyone needs dog food, cat food, cat litter, leashes, bowls, anything. Don’t think anything is too small,” said Team Member, Cheryl Murphy.

The mobile unit has multiple uses with a purpose to serve those in more rural communities, they expect the clinic on wheels to gain some miles.

“This is a fully mobile unit, able to do surgeries, vaccines. We are going to be taking this on the road. Were not just keeping this here. We’re going to be coming out to areas where sometimes it’s difficult for people to come out to us, so we’re coming out to you.” said Murphy.

It will also help the elderly population in the Panhandle.

“A lot of people do not have transportation. This will also help the elderly, the people who aren’t able, the shut-ins, that aren’t able to come out. We can come to them. And to make sure they can get the veterinary care, vaccines, that they probably normally would not be able to get. So that’s what this is for.” said Murphy.

At Salty Dog Day, they will also have four animal rescues on-site to help find forever homes.

All of the profits from salty dog day will go to help this nonprofit. Festivities begin at 8 am on Beck Ave. With pet vaccinations beginning at 7 for owners over the age of 60.