Operation Spay Bay collecting pet supplies to deliver to hurricane victims in Louisiana

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay is a local organization that is known for helping the community through donations and providing services.

Staff with the non-profit say they received help post Hurricane Michael, and now it’s time to give back. That’s why Spay Bay is collecting supplies for victims of the hurricanes in Louisiana.

About a month ago their organization went to the West Monroe area of Louisiana to assist survivors of Hurricane Laura, and with this drive they will be traveling to Crowley, Louisiana to help out once again.

“They were hit by Laura and Hurricane Delta so we are raising cat food, dog food, cat litter, bottled water, any kind of pet supplies,” said Team Member, Jessica Hendrix.

Once Operation Spay Bay arrives in Louisiana on Friday morning, their team plans to meet up with other shelters and rescues.

“We’re going to assess any shelters that are in need of any kind of help, clean up, help with any kind of animals,” said Hendrix.

They will be giving out animal necessities to anyone who needs it.

“It’s important to us because after Hurricane Michael we had the help, so we just want to help them like people came together and helped us,” said Employee, Cassy Enxer.

The organization will be collecting supplies until Thursday, October 22nd at 5pm.

“We cannot do this without you, we thank you for all of your support that you’ve given so far, but anything is greatly appreciated. We are just trying to pass it on, we were so blessed ourselves and we’re just trying to reciprocate that as well.” said Staff Member, Cheryl Murphy.

Again they are taking donations of any animal supplies, including food, treats, litter boxes and monetary donations.

If you would like to donate to this cause, Spay Bay is located at 3520 15th St. in Panama City.