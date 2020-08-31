Open house held to show future visions for the neighborhoods of Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today the City of Panama City will be hosting an open house to exhibit the vision for the neighborhoods of Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews.

These designs came from the input you gave the city the the charrettes held over the last few months.

Each area of the open house focuses on one of the three areas sharing ways to improve business opportunity, infrastructure and overall quality of life in the area.

These visions stemmed from ideas brought up by the people, but the goal of the open house is to make sure everyone is heard.

City Manager Mark McQueen says the open house is the next step in the city’s planning process to make sure they are using the best approach for the success of each city.

“Millville, Glenwood and St Andrews have so many unique charms and characteristics to it and what we want to do is make sure we are bringing to the forefront the best they have to offer and realize the potential each of these communities have,” said McQueen.

McQueen says in Millville they plan to concentrate development at Sherman and Highway 98. In Glenwood they plan to create a shopping complex at 15th street and MLK and in St. Andrews addressing the parking issues by the marina.

“This is an opportunity for our citizens to now look at it and say yeah that’s what we want or no we still want to tweak it here or we want to change this there you know those types of things,” said McQueen.

McQueen says he hopes these developments will increase business opportunities in these areas and bring in more traffic from around the panhandle.

Once the plans become finalized the city will decide where the funding for these projects will come from.

The city will be hosting four more of these open house events tomorrow and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 o.m. to 7 p.m.

None of the plans are final yet so you can still get your voice heard before plans are presented to the city commission in November.