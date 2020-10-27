One person shot, one person in custody near Walmart shopping plaza in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Panama City Square on 23rd Street after Panama City Police officials said one person was shot.

This plaza is home to Walmart and Big Lots among other popular stores and shops.

The crime scene appears in an alley way behind certain businesses in that plaza. Part of the parking lot near Taco Casa and Gyro Cafe is blocked off right now for first responders.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says the shooting suspect is in custody. He said the victim has multiple life threatening injuries.