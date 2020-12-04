Officers charge man with driving drunk in deadly crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City man is arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter after officers said he was driving under the influence when he hit and killed a woman.

The crash happened on Highway 98 near Gulf Avenue in Panama City on November 6.

The driver, Francis Cowley, was arrested and charged on Monday.

According to Panama City Police, Cowley was driving the wrong way on Highway 98 without headlights when he collided with another vehicle, driven by Leonor Hallmon of Panama City.

Hallmon died at the scene.

Officers said Cowley had a blood alcohol level of .301, which is more than three times over the legal limit.