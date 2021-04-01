No injuries reported in building fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The State Fire Marshal and Panama City Fire investigators will now determine what caused the blaze at what was suppose to be a vacant building in Panama City.

According to Panama City firefighters, they responded to the corner of 15th Street and Oak Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and fire showing on the back side of the building.

They said that is an apartment area and while the building was suppose to be vacant, it wasn’t.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes and damage was contained to a room in the back side of the building.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Panama City Police Department diverting all westbound traffic on 15th Street at Jenks Avenue for a short time to let first responders work.