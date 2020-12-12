“No Child Left Behind” toy give away provides one thousand children with Christmas presents

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Santa Claus came to town early in Panama City for the third annual “No Child Left Behind” toy giveaway sponsored by the 850 Babies organization.

All of the toys were donated from the volunteer staff from Bay Medical Center.

The kids can pick out anything they want ranging from bikes, dolls and nerf guns and the “storm troopers” will place them in their car. This all comes at no charge.

Volunteer Jamie Young said they are all happy to be able to do this event this year and bring everyone some holiday joy.

“This is absolutely amazing,” Young said. “It’s a blessing that we are able to be out here to serve the community and actually be a part of this community. It warms our hearts.”

Young said they are hoping to give gifts to around one thousand kids this year.

Any toys that are left over from the event, the organization plans to donate to local charities to be sure everyone has the best possible Christmas.