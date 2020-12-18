Nikki Fried volunteers at Panama City food giveaway

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spent her morning volunteering at a food pantry in Panama City.

She helped stuff bags with food and placed them in residents’ cars outside Grace Presbyterian Church.

She says it’s important to have “all hands on deck” to solve this problem of food insecurity. Since around three million Floridians don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Feeding the Gulf Coast Community Engagement Manager, Kyle Schooler, said they are so thankful for Fried’s help not just at today’s event but also over the last few months.

“Commissioner Fried has been such a great advocate for the struggle with hunger during this time,” Schooler said. “The Florida Department of Agriculture operates several nutrition programs who target those who just need a little extra assistance at this time and so she has been an amazing advocate.”

Residents each received canned items as well as fresh fruit at today’s giveaway.

Fried said she was happy to help alongside the volunteers and thank them for all they do to solve the problem.