New Years Eve “Downtown Countdown” celebration will be held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it is looking like Downtown Panama City will be the place to be.

The Historic Downtown Panama City partnered with The City of Panama City will host a “Downtown Countdown” for residents to ring in 2021 in a fun yet safe way.

Event coordinators are still working to finalize the plans for the big night. Although fun is one of the top priorities, organizers say keeping residents safe is the most important part of all.

The city will close Harrison Avenue to traffic at five p.m. then vendors will line the streets with food and drinks, while live bands will play music all night long.

The Downtown Improvement Board is working on securing bands from across the country to play at the New Years celebration.

Even with all the action, event organizer Fontella Thompson said they have a plan to keep attendees safe.

“It’s an outdoor event because we want to make sure people stay socially distanced,” Thompson said. “We will even have a special area for masks required in socially distanced areas.”

She said they will also have hand washing and sanitizing stations all down Harrison Avenue.

The main event will take place in front of The Martin Theater’s new marquee, and the sparking lights are sure to ring in the new year in style.

“We would like to see the countdown on the buildings just lighting up downtown as well as definitely the marquee of the Martin Theater and it’s beautiful digital lights,” Thompson said.

After this crazy year, residents like Shannon Kimball said an event like this is the best way to kiss 2020 goodbye.

“I’m ready for everything to get back to normal honestly,” Kimball said. “It’s beautiful, it’s Florida, it’s the beach, you couldn’t ask for a better place.”

All the local restaurants and merchants are getting involved with the event to make it the best it can be.

There are still major announcements to be made — including the band lineup so keep an eye on the Historic Downtown Facebook page for updates.