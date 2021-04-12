New sign installed at Panama City Center for the Arts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Center for the Arts in Panama City, a brand new sign has finally been put up on the front of the building, after a two and a half year wait.

The new sign, put up on Monday by Crow Signs, adds to the butterfly mural on the wall, painted last year by artist, Cameron Moberg.

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director, Jayson Kretzer, said it couldn’t have happened without the help of Richard and Kim Dodd from Reliant South, who paid for half the sign, as well as the Panama City Quality of Life department that picked up the other half of the cost.

He said it all happened at the perfect time, as Downtown Panama City continues to be reinvigorated with art and new business.

“Downtown is just coming to life and the sign was such an important part of that to us,” Kretzer said. “We had people that would walk in and say, ‘what is this building?’ so the butterflies helped and the sign was just that exclamation point on the end.”

Kretzer said he’s also excited to see all the murals going up on the walls around Downtown; he’s currently painting one himself on the welcome wall at Ocean Oriental Market, with another artist starting her own mural there on Monday as well.