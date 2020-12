PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company reveals the name for its new hotel coming to the Panama City Marina. It will be called “Hotel Indigo.”

They say this will be a stylish and vibrant hotel facing the St. Andrews Bay and will have 124 guest rooms.

The new “waterfront district” being leased from The City of Panama City will also feature a stand alone restaurant and lawn space for events.

The St. Joe Company said they are hoping to begin construction in the second quarter of 2021.