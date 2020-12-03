New Martin Theatre sign is making progress

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, News 13 dove into the history of the Martin Theatre marquee and the transformation it’s undergone since 1936.

On Monday, Freeman Electric began its install of the massive undertaking. The first portion of the install is expected to be completed by Thursday, but that’s just the beginning.

Mike Duncan, Freeman Electric Sign Company part-owner said he expects the logo to be up by tomorrow, but there is another portion of the install that will take a little longer.

The final step of the multi-part install may take several weeks to complete.

Duncan said it will include the neon portion of the install.

Since 1939, Freeman Electric Sign Company has completed all of the Martin Theatre marquee installs.