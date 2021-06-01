New Destination Panama City building giving people another reason to “Love PC”

Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve driven down Beach Drive in Panama City recently, you might’ve noticed a new pop of color.

The Destination Panama City Building is almost completed and ready for visitors. 

This space will be a hub for tourists to learn about the city, as well as an event space for the public to rent out.

President and CEO of Destination Panama City Jenifer Vigil said this feels like a fresh start, and she’s excited to welcome everyone inside. 

“This is our first actual permanent home since Hurricane Michael so for us it is definitely a fresh start and it really shows the resilience of the community and the fact that tourism is the number one economic driver in Florida,” Vigil said. “We are back and we are ready.”

She said they are expected to be fully operational by mid June and host a grand opening at the beginning of July. 

