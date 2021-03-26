New artwork coming to Downtown Panama City along with FLLuxe Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Brand new artwork is slowly taking over Downtown Panama City. The City’s Quality of Life Department is decorating electrical boxes along Harrison Avenue with artwork from local and national artists.

The city says its goal is to beautify the area. The brand new wraps are weatherproof and should last up to 5 years.

The Panama City Center for the Arts is also joining in. Soon their parking lot will be covered in chalk murals as they gear up to host their “Flluxe” arts festival. That will take place this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“We have three national award-winning chalk artists coming in this weekend to paint some amazing chalk here at the Center for the Arts parking lot. We’ll have some of our local chalk artists painting, some of our schools, even Gulf Coast State College is going to be painting and it’s all in collaboration with the Panama City Farmer’s Market,” said Jayson Kretzer, the Executive Director for the Bay Arts Alliance.

Kretzer encourages everyone to come out this weekend to enjoy the art. He says there will be a lot of fun activities for the family.