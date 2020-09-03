PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For some in the community recovery from substance abuse is an everyday matter. September is National Recovery Month observing and celebrating recoveries.

Lead Peer Specialist Thomas DeForge with Florida Springs Wellness and Recovery Center in Panama City said the month is a good way to help educate communities on the realities of substance abuse addictions. Realities that will hopefully remove the taboo around addictions so more people will feel safe asking for help, he said.

DeForge himself is 7 years sober from alcohol and now works at the center using his experiences to encourage others on their journeys to and through recoveries. He does all of this while attending college to one day attain his bachelor’s degree in psychology, he said.

“Most people, like myself, and my experience, who wants to come out and say I have a problem, whether it is substance abuse or some kind of other problem down the road in our lives? So removing the embarrassment from that makes it much easier for people to move forward,” he said.

DeForge said more education on addiction and various facts, such as alcoholism being a disease, will hopefully remove the fear from reaching out for assistance.

He said this year has added extra struggles to an already complicated situation for recovering addicts. Some lost their jobs through the year during closures of various establishments, and this could trigger addiction issues. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines have limited access to group therapy as well. Although most Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are now offered online via different platforms some may not have access to these resources, DeForge said.

“Not everybody is tech-savvy, we don’t all have computers, we don’t all have WiFi, and again without a job, we can’t pay for these things. So with that being said, without providers and lack of providers was very difficult for people with their substance abuse,” he said.

DeForge said there is hope for anyone moving through addiction and there can be a better life in the future of an addict, they must muster the courage to ask for help. He added family support, with the addition of community resources, is incredibly important to a successful recovery as well.

For resources on finding treatment you can click here.