NAACP holds virtual breakfast in honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Even with the pandemic, the Bay County Branch of the NAACP found a way to come together and celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The organization’s virtual breakfast consisted of prayers, songs, and speeches from local members. 

People of all colors, ages, and backgrounds joined in on Monday’s event and discussed how Dr. King’s actions influenced so many people to fight for equality.

Keynote speaker Kieth Bowers spoke about how the core of Dr. King’s message was about love and we need to keep that every day.

“Let’s remind ourselves that we can make a difference in shaping our collective futures,” Bowers said.  “At the same time let us remember that love must be the guiding principle of our thoughts and our actions.” 

The NAACP will be hosting more events in February in honor of black history month including their annual youth essay contest.

Click HERE for more information on how to get involved with the organization.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay County residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bay County Florida Democratic Party host food collection and distribution for MLK Day

300 Bay County seniors received a Moderna vaccine dose for MLK Day

Apalachicola honors MLK Jr.

Ms. Cottingham's Third Grade Class

The community is celebrating what would have been Martin Lee Anderson's 30th Birthday

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm