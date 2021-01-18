NAACP holds virtual breakfast in honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Even with the pandemic, the Bay County Branch of the NAACP found a way to come together and celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The organization’s virtual breakfast consisted of prayers, songs, and speeches from local members.

People of all colors, ages, and backgrounds joined in on Monday’s event and discussed how Dr. King’s actions influenced so many people to fight for equality.

Keynote speaker Kieth Bowers spoke about how the core of Dr. King’s message was about love and we need to keep that every day.

“Let’s remind ourselves that we can make a difference in shaping our collective futures,” Bowers said. “At the same time let us remember that love must be the guiding principle of our thoughts and our actions.”

The NAACP will be hosting more events in February in honor of black history month including their annual youth essay contest.

Click HERE for more information on how to get involved with the organization.