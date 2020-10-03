Ms. Linda Lambert retires after 40 years at First Baptist Church Daycare

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — After 40 years of service to the First Baptist Church Daycare – the “legend” Ms. Linda Lambert has decided to retire.

Lambert played many roles at the daycare including assistant director, bus driver, and lunch helper.

Students and colleagues from Lambert’s 40 years showed up to today’s celebration to thank her for the mark she left on each of their lives.

Nick Harris said Lambert has taught two generations in his family. He said his family will be forever grateful for Lambert’s support.

“It’s just love, nothing but love all the way to her core,” said Harris. “She’s a real blessing to have been here all of these years and she’s touched a lot of the families around here.”

Now that she is retired, Lambert is planning to travel to as many places as she can.

She says although she will no longer be at the daycare everyday, it will always hold a special place in her heart.