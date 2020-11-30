Mrs. Claus brings North Pole joy to downtown Brewery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — History Class Brewery proved that beer, Christmas, and kids can all co-exist in a fun, family-friendly environment.

On Sunday the brewery kicked off a weekly family-friendly series called, “Mrs. Claus Storytime.”

But this wasn’t your normal storytime, this was a sing-a-long combined with stories and very important lessons.

One little girl said she learned a lot in the short time she watched Mrs. Claus come to life.

“She taught us a very good lesson, to always be good to your parents,” said a young Panama City resident.

Mrs. Claus is played by long-time resident and retired teacher, Mary Sue Boles who said children need to have some joy, particularly during 2020.

“Our world has been in a mess for a while now and anytime that we can find this joy and gather together and talk, and interact with children,” Boles said. “It’s nothing but pure joy and the pure reason we have Christmas”

Boles said she’s been playing the part of Mrs. Claus for 20 years now.

“All of this really originated in Millville,” Boles said. “Millville is on the East side of town and it struggles and I was at that school for a while. At the time, we really needed a parade for our children at the time and that’s when I really put my suit on.”

Boles said she gets a bunch of joy out of bringing smiles to children’s faces.

“It feels me up,” Boles said. “This gives me an opportunity to get filled up again with this wonderful joy that only children can bring.”

Storytime at History Class will be taking place every Sunday until Christmas from 2 – 3 p.m. But if you can’t make it on a Sunday, Mrs. Claus will also be at Oaks by the Bay in St. Andrews on Saturdays at 10 a.m.