Motorcycle club delivers toys for special needs kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas came early for all 33 kids at Tender Love and Care Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (TLC PPEC) Friday afternoon.

The Panama City Chapter of the Defender Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (Defenders LEMC) has provided presents and toys at PPEC for the past decade; this is year 11. The daycare is for children with medical conditions or special needs. Shelley Hickman works at the daycare and is a member of the club.

“The kids love it, we love it,” Hickman said. “It’s gifts that are appropriate for them…unless you know these kids, you don’t know what they can enjoy, what they like, what they need.”

Santa Claus says seeing the reaction on the kids’ faces is why they do it.

Tabitha Alexander also works at Tender Love and Care and has two children who attend.

“Seeing the kids’ smiles, it melts your heart,” Alexander said. “I’ve been crying over seeing the kids with Santa, so it’s been amazing.”