Missing boaters found safe in West Bay

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – The search for two missing boaters is now over.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the boaters were spotted on a shallow sand bar in West Bay Point shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated their search for Cynthia Payne and Jerry Stevens yesterday around 1:30 p.m.

Officials said they were last seen at Carl Grey Park.

Lt. Allen with Florida Fish and Wildlife said the boaters are OK and seemed to be in good spirits.

Officers brought the pair to the St. Andrews Marina Friday morning and Bay County EMS was on scene to check them out.