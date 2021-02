PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Traffic may have been an issue for some folks in Panama City Wednesday morning.

Officers on scene at Harrison Avenue and 15th Street said that an 18-wheeler tried to make a left hand turn onto 15th street and was clipped by the train.

Both the bumper of the 18-wheeler and the back end of the train sustained minor damages. No one was injured during the accident.

Officers were on scene directing traffic as they worked to get the train up and moving again.