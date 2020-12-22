Mercy Chefs hosts a food giveaway helping over 600 families

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many organizations have been able to collect food for various distributions across the county right in time for the holidays. One of those organizations is Mercy Chefs.

Cars and trucks lined the street outside of Oscar Patterson Elementary for blocks on Monday, waiting to receive a box of food for themselves and their loved ones.



“We should feed somewhere close to 600 families with 10,000 lbs of food, which would equate to about 12,000 to 13,000 meals of food,” said Jonathan White, the outreach director for the Panama City area.

Mercy Chefs is known for its emergency efforts in the Bay County area since Hurricane Michael, but their assistance to those who are food insecure has continued.



“This is an extension of the farmers to families program which was part of the COVID 19 response act which was passed by Congress,” said White.

Fresh foods containing dairy, protein, vegetables, and fruit were passed out to those who waited Monday. White said he has noticed a food shortage recently.

“It’s extremely important to get fresh food into the hands of people who need it, especially during the holidays in a food-insecure area like Bay County,” said White.

Panama City resident James Parrish said he has been out of work due to a neck injury. The food he has received from Mercy Chefs will help him and his family greatly.



“From the bottom of my heart, I thank them,” said Parrish. “It really means a lot to the people that really need it.”

White said it is rewarding knowing he is helping families to get fed throughout the holiday season, but not just that. Knowing that they are being fed well.