Memorial Day Weekend celebration kicks off with first ever “Red, White and Q” event

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Memorial Day weekend has officially started, and in Downtown Panama City they are kicking it off with some traditional activities.

The first ever Red, White and Q event is being hosted by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the City of Panama City. All proceeds for this event will go towards putting an end to child abuse.

They started the weekend long celebration with some live music and great food.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Allen said this event is all about coming together for a good cause.

“It is all about community,” Allen said. “It is all about celebrating the beautiful lives that we have here in Panama City and Bay County with some extra spice with some barbeque.”

Saturday the fun continues.

She said the event will start again at 8 am. All the barbeque trucks lined up near Mackenzie Park will go head to head in a competition. There will also be tons of family games and of course live music.