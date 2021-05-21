Mardi Gras in St. Andrews kicks off their weekend long celebration

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your beads and your dancing shoes because the Mardi Gras celebration just kicked off in Historic St. Andrews.

All weekend long, vendors will line the streets with food, souvenirs, and music.

As they say “let the good times roll!”

This celebration carries on a three-decade-long tradition. Joey Capo, the Director of Legistix Solutions, said after being canceled back in February people are ready for a good time.

“It feels great to finally have a Mardi Gras celebration that everyone can enjoy,” Capo said.

Friday the celebration kicked off with a children’s parade. Many local organizations made their way down Beck Avenue on floats throwing out beads to everyone.

“Expect great food, a great time, and a really good atmosphere to be in,” Capo said.

The vendors lined Bayview Avenue. From finding a costume at a popup shop or enjoying some cajun food, there is something for everyone…

Friday’s celebration was mostly for the kids, and some are really getting into it.

Owners of Hunt’s Oyster Bar, Collin and Austin Abrams, say this event is so much fun and they are looking forward to the rest of the weekend.

“The kids are having a blast and that’s all that matters to see kids smile again, that’s a good thing,” Abrams said.

The festivities will continue on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the main parade.