Mardi Gras in St. Andrews kicks off their weekend long celebration

Panama City
Posted: / Updated:

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your beads and your dancing shoes because the Mardi Gras celebration just kicked off in Historic St. Andrews. 

All weekend long, vendors will line the streets with food, souvenirs, and music. 

As they say “let the good times roll!”

This celebration carries on a three-decade-long tradition. Joey Capo, the Director of Legistix Solutions, said after being canceled back in February people are ready for a good time.

“It feels great to finally have a Mardi Gras celebration that everyone can enjoy,” Capo said.

Friday the celebration kicked off with a children’s parade. Many local organizations made their way down Beck Avenue on floats throwing out beads to everyone.

“Expect great food, a great time, and a really good atmosphere to be in,” Capo said.

The vendors lined Bayview Avenue. From finding a costume at a popup shop or enjoying some cajun food, there is something for everyone…

Friday’s celebration was mostly for the kids, and some are really getting into it.

Owners of Hunt’s Oyster Bar, Collin and Austin Abrams, say this event is so much fun and they are looking forward to the rest of the weekend.

“The kids are having a blast and that’s all that matters to see kids smile again, that’s a good thing,” Abrams said.

The festivities will continue on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the main parade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tax holiday to return to Florida

Panama City Weather 5-21-21

First responders on scene at fatal crash at Highway 231 and State 20

Chipley baseball falls to Newberry in 1A State Championship game

St. Joe Community Foundation makes huge donation to Gulf Coast State College Foundation scholarship

Bay County holds East Pass reopening workshop

More Local News

Don't Miss