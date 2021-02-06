Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman at Panama City Comfort Inn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A local man has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse following a stabbing during a domestic dispute Saturday.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department were dispatched to an area near the Comfort Inn near the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. She identified her

attacker as Lamarion Winchester, 38, and told officers that he had taken a minor child and went

inside a motel room.

Officers found Winchester and arrested him without incident. The child suffered minor bruising

that did not require medical attention.

Detectives charged Winchester with one count of attempted murder and one count of child

abuse.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life

threatening wounds.