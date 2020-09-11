‘Major Milestone’ in 23rd Street Flyover Project completed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The commute to and from Panama City may be getting a little easier now after a major milestone in the 23rd street flyover project is complete and ready to go.

The changes feature an on-ramp that connects those coming from the Port of Panama City to Eastbound US-98.

The Florida Department of Transportation says this is an important part of the 23rd Street flyover project.

F.D.O.T. spokesperson Ian Satter said it will alleviate traffic in one of the busiest areas of Bay County.

“Now there will be a safer and more convenient system at US-98 for people to be able to travel continuously along US-98 and be able to access 23rd street,” Satter said.

Satter said that the site is still an active construction zone and workers will still be out there adjusting barrier walls as they prepare to do away with the temporary US-98 road, but the biggest part of the project is done.