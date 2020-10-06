Long time Panama City attorney passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man who served many years as the city attorney for Panama City has passed away.

Rowlett Bryant, who served as Panama City’s city attorney for more than 40 years, died at his home on Friday. He was 84-years-old.

Besides just being the city attorney, Bryant was also very active in other community endeavors.

He was founding member of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and played a key role in modernizing Downtown Panama City.

Former Mayor Jerry Clemons said he and Bryant were close friends for nearly 60 years.

“He served as the city attorney for all 24 years that I served as mayor of Panama City,” Clemons said. “I never would’ve stayed in office that long if Rowlett wasn’t sitting beside me giving me legal advice, political advice and telling me more about the history of the city.”

“He was a loyal friend, someone you could depend on absolutely,” Clemons said. “He was just a wonderful person.”

Bryant is survived by his wife and four daughters. The family said they will hold a celebration of life at a later date once the conditions of the pandemic improve.