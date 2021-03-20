Local volunteers work to revitalize another Panama City park

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple parks in the City of Panama City were destroyed by Hurricane Michael, and the city has made it their mission to bring them back to life.

Saturday, members of the community met at Adams Park in the cove to beautify and improve the area.

The event was put together by the city as well as the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors.

CPAR President, Amanda Corbin, said recovering from a category five hurricane takes an army and they want to do all they can to help.

“We consider it part of our mission to contribute to the communities that we live and work in,” Corbin said.

CPAR used grant money to contribute to the park’s improvements. Using the money from a Placemaking grant, the organization was able to purchase new pergolas and plants for the park.

“We believe that when we improve our communities it impacts all the industries including real estate so we just want to lead the way,” Corbin said.

Lots of volunteers came out and got their hands dirty to better the neighborhood. Robbie Hughes lives in the cove and said it will be great to have a beautiful place for families to enjoy.

“Quality of life and parks and recreation are a big deal as we have learned since the storm and the visioning process that people want to have a place to come and be part of the community,” Hughes said.

At the end of the event, the park had a beautiful new landscape all done by those who know the area best. CPAR President-Elect, Susan West, said she was very excited to see the final product.

“It’s already beautiful now,” West said. “It sits here right on the water. I mean the cove is just a beautiful area anyway and it is starting to come back.”

Both the city and CPAR are hoping to hold more events like this one in the future.