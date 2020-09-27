Local sports bars react to Phase 3 during football season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Phase 3 granting restaurants and bars the right to operate at full capacity, many establishments are looking forward to the opportunity to make up for lost revenue.

Beef-O-Brady’s in Callaway said they usually get a lot of business during football season.

With the SEC football season starting today, the restaurant said they are grateful for the opportunity to open at full capacity.

General Manager Appel Gibson said that this past Friday was one of their best nights ever.

“This is going to help tremendously, especially for the servers, now they’re able to make some real money, and it’s going to help to pay the bills because it’s been a chore to keep the bills paid doing 50% occupancy,” Gibson said.

Gibson said operating at 100% capacity will be a big help for the restaurant as it has been hard to keep up with the bills when they were operating at 50% capacity.

He also said it will help servers tremendously as they make a lot of their money through tips.



Gibson said the restaurant will continue to implement safety procedures from the pandemic like sanitizing tables thoroughly and requiring kitchen staff to wear gloves.

Servers and patrons will still have the option to wear a mask.