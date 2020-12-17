Local organizations come together combat food insecurity in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Hunger in Bay County is at an all time high. Even the biggest pop-up food drives are not able to serve everyone in need.

As the cars piled up at Saturday’s Rebuild Bay County food giveaway it became clear that many residents are facing tough times. Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County, Donna Pilson, said they always want to help as many people as they can, but it is sad to see how many are in need.

“It was a little disheartening to know that we are at this point, we are this close to Christmas and we have so many people in Bay County that need food,” Pilson said.

Pilson said they ordered 20 thousand pounds of food which should feed around 400 families of 4-people.But only 300 families received full boxes, others only partial boxes. They had to turn-away more than 100 people.

Rebuild Bay holds occasional pop-up food drives. Other organizations hold events each week. John Dye the Vice President at the St. Andrews Christan Care Center said the need has increased in recent months.

“Now that the virus is here that’s another challenge for us because the volume has gone up,” Dye said.

He says one of the biggest challenges they face is coming up with the 200 thousand dollars to meet the annual demand for food. That is where organizations like VITAS Healthcare can help by making a donation, and General Manager Kenn Wallace said they are happy to help.

“Knowing that we had to deal with Hurricane Michael and now we are in the middle of a pandemic, we know that they will be able to provide good funding to those who are in need,” Wallace said.

Dye said they were able to feed 56 thousand bay county residents this year.

This 30 thousand dollar VITAS Healthcare donation will help serve even more.

“We have been here for 22 years and we will be here for 22 more or more if we can,” Dye said.

There are a few food drives happening around Bay County later this week. They are listed below: